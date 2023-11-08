Tether Market Capitalization Hits $86.11 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $86.11 billion and approximately $30.44 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Tether Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 88,623,656,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,087,083,167 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
