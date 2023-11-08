The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $47,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

