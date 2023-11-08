The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.57. 811,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

