The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.20 ($1.72). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 500.95 and a beta of 0.11.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
