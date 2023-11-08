The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.20 ($1.72). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 500.95 and a beta of 0.11.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

