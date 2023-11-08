The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Southern were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SO traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

