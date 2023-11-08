The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. 8,466,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

