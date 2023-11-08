Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0455 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $288.56 million and $8.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00036386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,340,834,840 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.