TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

IVV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.92. 548,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.18 and a one year high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

