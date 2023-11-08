tomiNet Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00006333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $184.13 million and $36.74 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,327,195 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.71902272 USD and is up 27.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $32,681,452.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars.

