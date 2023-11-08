Traders Buy Large Volume of DaVita Call Options (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical volume of 2,555 call options.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of DVA traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. 1,190,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

