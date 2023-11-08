TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

