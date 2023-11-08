TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

