Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 1,353,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

