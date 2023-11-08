TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.433-2.453 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 189,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,789. TTEC has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TTEC by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

