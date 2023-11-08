Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Twilio Trading Up 0.7 %

Twilio stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. 7,717,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,288. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. Twilio has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $2,846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 73.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

