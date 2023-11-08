Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to $.53-0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

TWLO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,244,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Twilio last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 73.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

