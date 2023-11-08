Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,634,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,405,168. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -225.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

