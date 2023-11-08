United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Director James A. C. Kennedy Purchases 4,500 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,878,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,048. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

