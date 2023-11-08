UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.88 (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $27.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,668. The firm has a market cap of $497.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.61.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

