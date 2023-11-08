UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.07. 694,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.61. The firm has a market cap of $496.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

