USDD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.82 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market cap of $724.89 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 727,071,526 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

