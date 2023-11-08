V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion. V2X also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get V2X alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.