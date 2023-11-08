V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. V2X updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

V2X Price Performance

VVX stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. V2X has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

