Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter.

Valaris Stock Up 0.2 %

VAL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 36,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,607. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. Valaris has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays raised their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

