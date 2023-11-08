VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Holdings Trimmed by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the quarter. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for 0.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,226,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after buying an additional 632,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,591,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 692,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90,332 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 812,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 352,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 748,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 62,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

MLN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 227,385 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.