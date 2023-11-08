Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.40. 282,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,817. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.