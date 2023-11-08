Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,513. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.