Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.27. 491,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

