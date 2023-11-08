Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.06. 178,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.