Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. 538,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,106. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

