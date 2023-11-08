Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 674,929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. 1,199,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

