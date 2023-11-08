Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,423,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,700,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $698.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.