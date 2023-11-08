Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.30. 613,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $444.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $166.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

