Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 4.1 %

PCVX stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,236 shares of company stock worth $3,575,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vaxcyte by 20.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 34,688 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $3,446,000.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

