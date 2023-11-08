Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 1,656 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.26% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $527,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.04. 638,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

