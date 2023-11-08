Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Veritex has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

