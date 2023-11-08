VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UITB)

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

UITB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. 82,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,780. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,547 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

