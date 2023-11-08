VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:UEVM)

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UEVM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1,187.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,316 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

