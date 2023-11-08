VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UIVM)

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UIVM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. 603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $223.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

