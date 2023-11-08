VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Announces $0.22 Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 25,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.