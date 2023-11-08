VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Dividend of $0.22

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 97,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.24 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

