VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Plans Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1239 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 33,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $319.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

