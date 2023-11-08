VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Plans $0.05 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845. The company has a market capitalization of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $69.86.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.