Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on December 1st

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 174.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIO opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $19.08.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.