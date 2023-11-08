Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on December 1st

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 174.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AIO opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $19.08.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
