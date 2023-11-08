Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on December 1st

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 174.9% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIO opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $19.08.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Dividend History for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.