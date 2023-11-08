Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

ACV opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.