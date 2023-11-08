Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
ACV opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
