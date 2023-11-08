Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $51,468,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.16. 174,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,535. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

