W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Commerce Bank raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $451,048,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.9% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $776.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,746. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

