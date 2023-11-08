Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $3.73 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,070,914 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

