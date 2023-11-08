Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $41.26 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.26 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,270,926 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

