Warpaint London PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Warpaint London Stock Performance

W7L opened at GBX 308.20 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £239.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2,818.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.97. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 157.51 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 337 ($4.16).

About Warpaint London

Featured Stories

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

